Winter Youth Sports Festival ends

PESHAWAR: The two-day Winter Youth Sports Festival concluded with a colourful New Year celebration including a grand musical show and fireworks at the Hayatabad Sports Complex here.

A large number of families attended the grand New Year’s Night Show, followed by bonfires, fireworks besides enjoying traditional food at the stalls. The festival was jointly organized by Directorate Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Sports Complex and Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More than 200 players, including girls, participated in gymnastics, badminton, squash, taekwondo, cricket and karate competitions. The musical night and fireworks attracted a large number of families wherein famous singers came up with prominent numbers and received applause. Banners and balloons were also released in the air, which presented a beautiful and unique scene in the darkness of the night.

The purpose of the event on the arrival of the new year was to provide entertainment to the people while sending a message of peace to the world, said Director Youth Affairs Irfan Ali while talking to media persons.

Director of Development Merged Areas Saleem Jan Marwat, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Naeem Gul and Yasir Islam were also present. Prizes were also distributed among the players.