Militiaman killed in central Iran protest

TEHRAN: A member of Iran´s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said on Sunday, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini´s death sparked nationwide unrest.
Iran has been rocked by protests -- dubbed “riots” by the authorities -- since Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country´s strict dress code for women.
“A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals,” official news agency IRNA reported, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. IRNA said protesters had gathered late on Saturday in the city, about 470-km south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.
