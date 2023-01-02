Zardari-Tessori doctrine bound to fail, says Naeemur Rehman

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the Zardari-Tessori doctrine to “revive the politics of hate, division and hooliganism” in Karachi is bound to fail, and the JI will unearth the conspiracy behind the attempts to merge the various factions and splinter groups of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

In a statement, JI leaders demanded of the authorities to take all necessary actions in order to ensure free and fair local government elections on January 15. He said that the JI has continued its political campaign. He added that the JI and the mafias are directly facing off each other in the elections.

Rehman said that the JI will also address the issues of the devolution of powers and the biased appointments of returning officers and district returning officers. He said the JI has initiated the Bano Qabil programme, under which the first batch of 10,000 students has started their respective courses in the field of information technology. He added that at the culmination of the courses, the JI will provide guidance and facilitation for job hunt to the successful participants.

He also said that the JI will announce its future course of action and the Karachi declaration at the convention to be held on January 8. The Karachi declaration will provide solutions to the problems being faced by Karachiites, he added.

The JI city chief demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the party meeting led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House.

He also demanded that the ECP take action against the PPP leadership for continuously flaunting the commission’s order. He stressed that the PPP government in Sindh had completely neglected the ECP’s letter regarding directions against making political appointments.

He highlighted the issues of the shortage of water, the K-IV water supply project, the deteriorating public health sector, the education sector reaching new lows, the issue of K-Electric and the ongoing lawlessness in the city. Rehman pointed out that only an elected and empowered city mayor would be able to address all the burning issues of Karachi and its people.