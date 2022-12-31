Fog affects trains schedule

LAHORE: Due to the fog, the schedule of passenger trains was affected and the trains were delayed for several hours.
According to railway officials, Pakistan Express running between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by six hours, while Allama Iqbal Express coming from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by 5 hours 30 minutes and Tezgam Express coming from Karachi to Lahore by 3 hours 50 minutes.
It was informed by the railway authorities that Rehman Baba Express running between Karachi and Peshawar was delayed by three hours, Karakoram Express coming from Karachi to Lahore by three hours and Jaafar Express coming to Lahore from Mach by one hour.
