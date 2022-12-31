CDA to auction 58 plots on Jan 24

Islamabad:Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis has directed officials concerned to ensure holding of scheduled auction of commercial and residential plots in developed sectors of Islamabad.

The civic body at three-day auction starting on January 24, will offer 58 commercial and residential plots for sale at lucrative development locations. The commercial plots to be offered at auction are located in Blue Area, Park Enclave-I, II and II and other locations.

Some plots for private schools, agro farms, petrol pumps and industrial purposes would be also be on offer. The CDA management has decided to give some incentives for successful which also include 10% discount on full payment of plot within 30 days. The CDA management following approval of highest bids, will approve building plan and give permission to start of construction work following payment of first instalment. An auction committee headed by Member Estate which is making arrangements for the auction, will also supervise the auction process.