Distracted

Pakistan has confronted the most horrendous implications of climatic changes this year. More than one-third of its land was flooded, killing thousands and displacing millions. Many of the displaced are still without food, shelter and medicines.

Unfortunately, the attention of our political class is elsewhere and they are neglecting the relief effort. A disaster of this scale requires unity and a single-minded focus on the relief effort across the political spectrum.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock