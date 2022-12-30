This refers to the letter ‘Set in his ways’ by SRH Hashmi (December 25, 2022). While one can hardly expect Imran Khan to show some maturity for the sake of political stability and economic recovery, his supporters are in no mood for compromise. They would rather see their idol bring down the country before cutting a deal with the PDM. This is the level of hatred and delusion the PTI has instilled among its large support base. The damage backing down now could do to their popularity will discourage them from taking this step even if they want to. They are caught in a trap of their own making.
Dr Najeeb AKhan
Boston
USA
