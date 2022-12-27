Ramiz speaks against political appointment in PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has criticised the government over its decision to appoint the PCB management committee led by Najam Sethi.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, he stated that political interference in cricket is not justified.

“There should be no political interference in cricket. The government of Pakistan removed a Test cricketer from chairmanship of PCB just to accommodate Najam Sethi. This is a highly disrespectful way of treating your cricketers,” said Ramiz.

“The government of Pakistan changed the whole constitution of PCB just to accommodate Najam Sethi. I have never seen this ever in my life,” he added.

Ramiz also opened up about captaincy of Babar Azam and the impact of the new PCB setup on the batter’s leadership.

“The new hierarchy in PCB will put pressure on Babar Azam because the captain now has to work with a new management of PCB during ongoing season,” he added. He warned the new management that too many changes and interference in team selection could affect the unity of the team

Ramiz also spoke about the loss against England and said he knew England were going to challenge Pakistan’s system.