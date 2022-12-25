Christmas ceremony at LGH

LAHORE : The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr Al-Freed Zafar and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that like all over the world, the Christian community has made a name for itself by performing valuable services in the field of health and education in Pakistan.

They expressed these views on a Christmas ceremony organised by the Pakistan Health Support Staff Association and Nursing Staff at Lahore General Hospital/PINS where 300-pound cake was also cut and gifts and flowers were exchanged along with Christmas wishes.

They said that during the establishment of Pakistan and in the war of 1965 military “jawans” belonging to the Christian community along with their fellow countrymen made selfless sacrifices for the protection of the motherland, while the Christian community served in the field of nursing as well.