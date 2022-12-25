China seeks strong property sector

SHANGHAI: A top advisor to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth over the past several years as China has pursued its zero-COVID policy.
Wang Yiming, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, told attendees at the China Wealth Management 50 Forum in Beijing a decline of real estate sales in November showed that existing policies must be strengthened and that new ones were needed to support the sector.
He did not detail the required policy changes.
China has in recent weeks ramped up support for the industry to relieve a liquidity squeeze that has stifled companies in the sector, including lifting a ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property firms.
The property sector has also got a slight boost from China's abandonment of the zero-Covid policy. But sluggish demand is still a major constraint on full recovery.
KARACHI: Citi’s global co-head of aviation Munawar Noorani has announced his retirement on January 31, 2023.Noorani...
KARACHI: The second DALFA Cattle Show is all set to be held at the Karachi Expo Center from December 30, 2022 to...
KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday asked the govt to extend the last date of tax payment...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Saturday.According to All Sindh Saraf...
NEW YORK: A rough year for US stocks is winding down, but the market’s pain may be far from over, as investors brace...
LAHORE: Lax attitude of civic bodies and regulators in stopping adulteration in milk is playing havoc with the health...
Comments