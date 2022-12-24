Mansoor Awan new AGP

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) while accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali from the office.

The appointment was approved under Article 100 of the Constitution.

Former AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali had resigned from his post back in September. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, he was asked to continue working till replacement.

Mansoor Usman Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M. Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for 1st position in Criminal Law.

Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.