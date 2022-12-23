Rs220m grant approved for bar associations

LAHORE:The Punjab government has approved a grant of Rs220 million for different Bar Associations. The grant, issued on the direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, will be distributed among the Supreme Court, High Court, District and Tehsil Bars accordingly.
This approval was given in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja here on Thursday.
Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Secretary Law Akhtar Javed and Secretary Agriculture also attended the meeting. On this occasion, Chairman Committee Basharat Raja expressed the hope that the grant will provide necessary facilities for the lawyers’ community. “This grant will enable the purchase of books and other essential materials for the libraries of the bar associations” he elaborated.
He pledged that all possible resources will be provided for the betterment of the lawyers’ community. Meanwhile, an MoU of Plant Wise Programme of Agriculture Department was also approved in the meeting. Raja Basharat said that the signing of this MoU will bring stability to safe agricultural production and pesticides programme.
