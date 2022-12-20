NZ without Williamson, Southee for India series

WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will miss a six-match tour of India as New Zealand juggle their resources to cope with a condensed start to the year. Coach Gary Stead will also sit out the January tour, with his assistant Luke Ronchi to take charge of a squad to contest three ODIs followed by three Twenty20 internationals. While the T20 squad is still to be named, captain Williamson, Southee and Stead won’t be involved.
