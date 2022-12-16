LWMC to set up waste energy plant

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is negotiating with Norwegian and German companies for power generation from waste and has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding with a company of Norway to establish a waste energy plant of 60 to 70 KW.

LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar stated this while addressing a function at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The LCCI president, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and former LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol also spoke. Qamar said that a lot of work was being done on waste energy in the world, saying 20 billion tones of waste was lying in Lakho Der and Mahmood Booti areas which are releasing methane gas.

He said the energy produced by the waste, will be given to industrial estates. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the idea of waste to energy has been gaining popularity worldwide.

LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements: LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar continued his surprise visits in all the towns of provincial metropolis to supervise the cleanliness operation here on Thursday.

LWMC CEO reviewed the cleanliness and sanitation arrangements at Shalimar Town, Allama Iqbal Road, Shad Bagh, Gol Bagh, Misri Shah and Do Moriya Bridge and also checked the attendance of vehicles and workers in the field and issued instructions to remove soil from roadsides and dividers.

Qamar said that all possible steps are being taken to keep the City clean. Orders have been issued to the officers of the operation team to ensure 100% attendance of workers in the field for the best service delivery in the City, he added.

Ali Anan Qamar further said that providing a clean environment to the people of Lahore was the first priority. He requested the citizens to play a role in keeping the city clean by always throwing garbage in the dustbin and adopting the habit of waste segregation for a clean environment.