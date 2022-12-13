PITB presentation reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting held in Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department reviewed the presentation of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) with regards to the local purchase of medicines in hospitals.

The Secretary, SH&ME, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi chaired the meeting while Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Secretary Procurement and other officers participated. The secretary said that measures have been taken to ensure smooth process of local purchase of medicines in a transparent manner in government teaching hospitals of Punjab. We will consider PITB suggestions in this regard. The public money will not be wasted in the name of local purchase of medicines. The process of supplying medicines to the government teaching hospitals of Punjab has already been started. Steps are being taken for supply, he said. “A new policy is also being introduced in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab regarding local procurement of drugs,” he added.