EU urges Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate tensions

LONDON: Kosovo and Serbia must de-escalate a tense situation in the region, the European Union’s foreign policy chief has said, after Serb protesters in northern Kosovo blocked main roads for a third day.In recent weeks Serbs in northern Kosovo have responded with violent resistance to moves by the Kosovan government that they see as anti-Serb. “I know the two parts are willing to de-escalate and I strongly call on the two of them to do it,” Mr Borrell said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“They have to comeback to the dialogue, they have to overcome this tendency to fighting in the street.” The latest protests were triggered by the arrest of a former police officer on Saturday.