Saif lauds role of journalists

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pak­h­­­tunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said that the nation would remember the sacrifices rendered by journalists for the sake of Pakistan.

Barrister Saif was talking to a delegation of Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) at his office.

TUJ interim president Qazi Fazalullah led the delegation. Journalists from all merged tribal districts and Frontier Regions (FRs) were also present.

Barrister Saif said that they were aware of the journalists’ problems and issues. He said the government of Khyber Pak­h­­­tunkhwa was taking keen interest to address the journalist community’s problems.

He said professional training was a must for discipline and professionalism. He said the Orakzai journalists’ issue with the PTI lawmaker would be resolved soon.

He added that a number of journalists lost their lives while dozens of others were wounded in militancy-related incidents in the erstwhile Fata.

He said a large number of journalists had fled from their hometowns to save their lives due to militancy.

He said the FM radio stations, which were abandoned for years, were reactivated in most of the merged districts. He congratulated the tribal journalists for the revival of their union after 10 years.