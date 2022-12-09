Girls’ education key to Pakistan’s success: envoy

Islamabad : British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner CMG, visited Islamabad Model School for Girls, Jaba Taili, Islamabad, on Thursday, to observe how an innovative approach to the professional development of teachers is delivering improved learning outcomes.
He went to classrooms where teachers are using tailored lesson plans, catering to the different learning levels of each student from underserved communities across Islamabad.
The teachers, known as fellows, have been recruited and trained as part of a partnership between the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad and Teach for Pakistan.
Federal Directorate of Education Director Academics Riffat Jabeen and Director Planning and Development Inam Jahangir, and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teach for Pakistan Khadija Bakhtiar accompanied the high commissioner during the visit.
Islamabad : On the orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the welfare of the officials...
Islamabad : Sports play an important role in the unity, integrity, and solidarity of the nation in the present era,...
Islamabad : Sustainable Development Policy Institute and PepsiCo Pakistan has partnered as the lead corporate sponsor...
Islamabad : Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Thursday expressed the hope that the annual trade...
Islamabad : The government of Japan extended its support to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme by providing more...
Islamabad : The Sustainable Housing Ecosystems , a joint consortium between Altair, AMC, and Trellis hosted a...
Comments