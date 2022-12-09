Girls’ education key to Pakistan’s success: envoy

Islamabad : British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner CMG, visited Islamabad Model School for Girls, Jaba Taili, Islamabad, on Thursday, to observe how an innovative approach to the professional development of teachers is delivering improved learning outcomes.

He went to classrooms where teachers are using tailored lesson plans, catering to the different learning levels of each student from underserved communities across Islamabad.

The teachers, known as fellows, have been recruited and trained as part of a partnership between the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad and Teach for Pakistan.

Federal Directorate of Education Director Academics Riffat Jabeen and Director Planning and Development Inam Jahangir, and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teach for Pakistan Khadija Bakhtiar accompanied the high commissioner during the visit.