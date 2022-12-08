Bali bombmaker released on parole from Indonesian prison

JAKARTA: One of the bombmakers in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago was released on parole on Wednesday after serving half of his sentence, an Indonesian official said, despite protests from Australia.

Umar Patek was a member of an al Qaeda-linked group that detonated devices at a bar and nightclub on the Indonesian resort island in October 2002, killing 202 people including 88 Australians in Southeast Asia´s deadliest terror attack.

“Since today, Patek has his status changed to be under the supervision of Surabaya penitentiary,” Law and Human Rights Ministry spokesperson Rika Aprianti told AFP, referring to the facility in the East Java city where he was released. He will be required to follow a training programme until 2030 and his parole will be revoked if he commits a violation in that period, she said.