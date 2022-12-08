Woman attempts suicide over marriage issue

LAHORE:A 20-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping over Shanghai Bridge in Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the victim “M” had been riding a bike with her brother and going somewhere. As they reached Shanghai Bridge, the victim after briefs arguments with her brother jumped from the bridge. She fell down and received serious injuries. The victim was moved to Lahore General Hospital. Reportedly, the victim was frustrated over failure in getting marriage of her choice. Her family had also agreed and the marriage ceremony was scheduled but the groom did not appear at time and went into hiding.

THREE BOOKED: A case was registered against three brothers for torturing a traffic warden in North Cantonment. Reportedly, a traffic warden Haseeb was performing duty at Jorhay Pull. He stopped three persons, real brothers, riding a bike. He demanded documents of the vehicle. It infuriated the bikers who allegedly started torturing him. The suspects according to traffic police were trying to run away when a patrolling officer responded and got them arrested. The suspects have been identified as Asif, Qasim and Khizar.