PTI senator accused of occupying sugar mills land

CHARSADDA: A former provincial minister on Wednesday accused a senator of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of occupying the land acquired for the Charsadda sugar mills.

Speaking at a press conference, Hashim Khan said that a PTI senator had occupied the land, which was acquired for the Charsadda sugar mills under Section 4 in 1960. He said that the sugar mills had been set up on the land, but it had been closed now, alleging that the PTI senator had annexed the land.

He alleged that the senator in question frequently transferred hundreds kanals of land in his name. He said the land acquired for the sugar mills could only be used for industrial purposes. He alleged that the PTI leader wanted to develop a housing society on the land. He asked the people to avoid buying the land to avoid suffering losses.

The former minister said that the PTI senator transferred the land in his land in 2021 with the connivance of the Revenue department officials.

Hashim said he would soon move the court of law and asked the relevant officials to look into the matter or else he would arrange protests against it.