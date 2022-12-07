The Foreign Office premises in Islamabad. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed its disappointment to India regarding its decision not to issue visas to Pakistan’s blind cricket team, saying sports events must not be politicised.

”Pakistan deeply regrets non-issuance of visa to its blind cricket team by India for participation in the third T-20 World Cup Cricket Tournament for the Blind,” the FO said in a statement Tuesday.

“As a result of Indian decision, Pakistani players would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in an international sporting event of special significance,” said the Foreign Office.

It reflects India’s insensitivity towards promotion of sports meant for special persons, it added. The tournament is being played in India on 5-17 December.

Meanwhile, as December 6 marks the anniversary of the darkest day in Indian history when 30 years ago Babri Mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by Hindu zealots, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday there was a persistent assault on religious freedoms of Indian Muslims as the ruling party continued to incite hysteria and hatred against Muslims.

“The occasion is a sad reminder of the growing anti-Muslim frenzy in India ever since. We condemn the ongoing construction of a Hindu temple on the site of demolished mosque, and the acquittal of criminals responsible for its destruction,” said the Foreign Office.

While calling upon the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, Pakistan sent another reminder to the international community.

“It needs to take cognisance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech and hate crimes in India. We urge the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organisations to play their role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist Hindutva regime,” added the Foreign Office.

“It is no secret, whether it is ongoing atrocities against Kashmiris or denying space to minorities, world capitals, including Muslim ones, conveniently look away in interest of trade with their large trading partner,” it said.

Hindu supremacist groups in India, it noted, were demanding conversion of some other mosques into temples, including Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. These demands might lead to more tragedies like that of Babri Mosque. India was reminded about the demands of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which

through its various pronouncements, called upon the government of India to ensure that Babri Mosque is rebuilt on its original

site and criminals responsible for its destruction awarded befitting punishment.