Nawaz to get back home next month: Ayaz Sadiq

Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said the party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would get back home in January 2023.

He made this claim while speaking to Hamid Mir in the Geo News programme Capital Talk. Ayaz said Nawaz will allocate tickets to candidates for the next general elections, adding that the polls would be held in 2023.

“It seems the assemblies will be dissolved between March and June 2023,” he predicted.

Nawaz had left for London in November 2019 following his illness and the then prime minister Imran Khan had permitted him to go abroad for medical treatment. In 2018, an accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and fined £8 million (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference. Subsequently, in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC), after suspending his sentence, allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment.