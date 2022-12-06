PML-N reveals when Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif. — Twitter/@hinaparvezbutt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday revealed that his party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month.

The PML-N leader made the claim while speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk". The PML-N supremo has been living in London in self-exile for the past almost four years.

Nawaz will allocate tickets to candidates for the next general elections, the PML-N leader said, adding that the polls would be held in the country in 2023.

“It seems that the assemblies would be dissolved between March-June 2023," he predicted.

The PML-N supremo had left for London in November 2019 following his illness as then-prime minister Imran Khan had permitted him to go abroad for medical treatment.

In 2018, an accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference.

Subsequently, in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) after suspending his sentence, allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment.

