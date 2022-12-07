Leave them out of it

This letter refers to the news story ‘President’s caution to Imran Khan about ‘red barrier’’ (December 6, 2022). This ‘red barrier’ should always be there and should never have been broken in the first place. This applies not just to Imran, but PDM leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari as well. There is no justification for any politician to criticize the military establishment. Doing so has never turned out good for anyone, not least the people. We do not need to make governing Pakistan more complicated and erratic than it already is.

It is time to move on from the ancient chronicle of either dragging the establishment into politics or blaming them for any deadlocks on the political side. All politicians should work together and use parliament as the primary platform for serving the country.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada