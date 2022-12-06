Dr Asad Majeed assumes FS office

ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the office as the country’s 31st foreign secretary here on Monday. He was greeted by the officers and staff of the Foreign Office on arrival as he is currently the senior most officer of the Pakistan Foreign Service (PFS) in BS-22. Dr Asad’s appointment was decided last week on an immediate basis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved it. He was ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg in Brussels. He was asked to proceed to the federal capital immediately. He left the Belgian capital without completing farewell formalities. No replacement of the ambassador for Brussels has been decided as yet.

Diplomatic sources pointed out that Dr Asad had been assigned to repair Pakistan’s external ties with countries, which were damaged by the previous government, especially with the traditional friends of Pakistan. He is aware of challenges being confronted by the country on the foreign front. Dr Asad will seek guidance from the prime minister this week and is likely to have a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon after his return from Doha.