Unbreathable

During the Covid days, when everyone wore masks outside, many yearned for the day where they would get to breathe fresh air again. The pandemic is gone, but the people of Lahore and Peshawar are facing breathing difficulties of another sort. The air quality in both cities is rapidly approaching hazardous levels. Furthermore, other cities across Pakistan are trending in the same direction. If our leaders do not face up to this issue, masks will become as much a part of being Pakistani as shalwar kurtas.

Shayak Momin

