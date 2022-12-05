FO says verifying Daesh claim of Kabul embassy attack

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said that it was verifying the reports claiming that outlawed group Deash’s branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was behind the terrorist attack on Pakistan’s mission in Afghanistan.
“We have seen reports that IS-KP has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on 2 December 2022. Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” said the FO spokesperson in a statement.
The spokesperson stated that the attack was “another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region”.
“We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism,” said the spokesperson.
On Sunday, it was reported that Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by one of the militant group’s affiliated channels on Telegram.
Daesh claimed the attack was carried out by two of its members armed with “medium and sniper weapons” and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy.
