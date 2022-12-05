50 suspects held as slain cops laid to rest

NOWSHERA: The police have arrested over 50 suspected persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on a police mobile van in Sheenawana and Hawai Muhajir camp in Nowshera district on Sunday.

Also, funeral prayers for the three martyred cops were offered and laid to rest with state honours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Khan Gandapur said that the police launched a search operation after sniffer dogs guided the cops towards the Sheenawana and Hawai Muhajir camp in Kheshgi area.

He said that house-to-house search was conducted in the area and 50 suspected persons were arrested, who were being interrogated in connection with the attack on the police van.

He said that the suspects were shifted to the interrogation centre while innocent persons were being released after interrogation.

Credible sources said that a suspect was arrested and handed over to the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department after the sniffer dogs entered his house and pointed out his suspicious acts.

The CTD officials said that a group of 12-15 militants was operating in the area. A case was registered at the CTD police station in Risalpur against unidentified militants.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers for the slain cops were offered and laid to rest in their respective areas in Kheshgi and Behram Killay with state honours.

It may be mentioned, three policemen were martyred when militants riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police patrolling party in Iraqabad area on the main Grand Trunk Road in the limits of Akora Khattak Police Station here on Saturday.

According to DPO Umar Khan Gandapur, the cops from the Soriyakhel police post were conducting routine patrolling when the militants opened fire on their van at around 7pm, leaving three cops martyred on the spot.

The martyred policemen were identified as Head Constable Manzoor Khan, Constable Amanullah Khan and driver of the van Ayaz Khan.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack. In a WhatsApp message to reporters, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khorasani said that three cops were killed in the attack.