Suspect involved in attack on Pak embassy in Kabul held

Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. Pakistan Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, was arrested Saturday, Geo News reported citing sources.

A day earlier, Nizamani escaped the assassination bid after the embassy’s compound in Kabul came under attack targeting the head of mission. A security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was injured in the attack while protecting the diplomat.

According to diplomatic sources, the suspect was residing on the 8th floor of the nearby building and had planted improvised explosive devices (IED) in three rooms on the same floor. When Afghan security officials arrived at the building, the suspect tried to escape but was arrested.

The security officials also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a long-range automatic rifle, a sniper rifle and other weapons from the possession of the suspect.

The diplomatic sources further told Geo News that the police have also arrested another suspect.

Also, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi contacted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and condemned the attack on Pakistan charge’d affaires. In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto said that Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi gave an assurance to increase security of Pakistan’s missions and embassy staff and to bring to the dock those found responsible for the attack.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it was stated by Bilawal Bhutto in his call that such attacks cannot hurt the relationships.

Meanwhile, the security guard — who sustained injuries in the Friday’s attack — has been shifted to Peshawar.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said that the Government of Pakistan will provide resources to further enhance the security of our diplomats following the assassination attempt at the envoy.

Taking to Twitter, Sadiq said that Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad, who sustained injuries in an attack for saving the mission head in Kabul, was taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in a special plane on Friday night.

“Sepoy Israr Mohammad, who took bullets on [the] chest to protect our Ambassador in Kabul was evacuated to CMH Peshawar last night by a special plane. Israr displayed extraordinary courage [and] devotion to duty: a salute to this brave son of the soil — a true mujahid. Get well soon Israr!”

Moreover, Ambassador Sadiq said that Nizamani and his team are working in an “extraordinarily challenging situation”, stating that the security of members is to be prioritised the most.

“First and foremost, the Afghan Interim Government will need to beef up the security of our embassy and its personnel,” he added.

The UN Security Council, meanwhile, condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul.

In a statement, the 15-member council called for ensuring the safety of diplomatic and consular premises and underscored the need for bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

It also wished a speedy and full recovery to the security guard who was injured in the reprehensible attack.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price also called for a “full and transparent” investigation into the assassination attempt on Pakistan’s head of mission to Kabul.

Price, addressing a press conference, said: “We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat, and we call for a full and transparent investigation,” he added.