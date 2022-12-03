Rs154.6m smuggled goods seized in four days

The anti-smuggling team of the Customs Intelligence, Karachi, has seized smuggled goods worth more than Rs154.6 million in the last four days.

The team has stepped up its counter-smuggling operations and made huge seizures in the last four days, said a statement issued on Friday. On a specific piece of information that a group involved in the organised smuggling of betel nuts, cigarettes and Ghutka would attempt to smuggle a busload to Karachi and then onward distribute it in suburbs, surveillance was mounted in the Liaqatabad area, which led to the interception of the bus. A huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts, cigarettes and Ghutka was recovered.

The value of the seized goods and the vehicle is estimated to be around Rs26 million. The anti-smuggling team also remained aggressive against smugglers involved in non-duty paid and tampered vehicles during the last four days and seized over a dozen vehicles. The value of the seized vehicles is estimated to be Rs60.5 million.

Various other seizures made in the last four days were of smuggled diesel, betel nuts, cigarettes, Gutka, foreign- origin tyres, foreign-origin fabric, skimmed milk, tiles, cosmetics and food items. The value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs68.1 million.