Yasmin, Leghari review universal health insurance

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari chaired the eighth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Universal Health Insurance in the Department of Finance Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari reviewed the measures regarding universal health insurance during the meeting. During the meeting, the mechanism of payments to State Life Insurance under Universal Health Insurance was also reviewed. Dr Yasmin Rashid said according to the vision of Imran Khan, “We are providing facility of universal health insurance to people of Punjab. In respect of universal health insurance, the Punjab government has paid its share of premium to State Life. Federal Universal Health Insurance is not paying premium to State Life. After informing the chief minister about the decisions of today's meeting, it has been decided to present it in the Punjab Cabinet. The Punjab government will ask the Federation to pay the premium to State Life in respect of Universal Health Insurance. Under the universal health insurance, the Punjab government will continue to provide free treatment up to one million rupees to all the more than three crore families of Punjab. More than 42 thousand beds have also been increased in private hospitals under universal health insurance to provide better treatment facilities for the people of Punjab. In the life of a common man, treatment from private hospitals was a dream.”

According to the vision of Imran Khan, the common man has also been made able to get treatment facilities according to his wishes through the private hospitals of Punjab.