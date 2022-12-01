CM wants work on Swat Motorway expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) to expedite the construction work on Swat Motorway Phase-2 in addition to meeting the timelines specified for various aspects of Dir Motorway, Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and other roads sector projects.

Chairing a progress review meeting on the roads sector development projects in the province, the chief minister stated that every effort was being made to guarantee that the taxpayers’ money is spent in a judicious and beneficial manner to ensure best value for money.

Briefing the meeting regarding the road sector projects under KITE, it was informed that construction work on 24.377 km Abbottabad to Thandiani road has been initiated, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 billion. The chief minister will formally inaugurate the work on Abbottabad-Thandiani Road today (Thursday), which is a mega project of the provincial government under the Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).

Also, the construction machinery has been deployed at the site of the 22 km long Mankyal-Bada Sarai- Jabai road which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.7 Billion. However, the initial 4 Kms alignment of the said project has been damaged due to the recent flash floods and currently, work is underway on its realignment. Moreover, in order to avoid flood-related damage in future, the construction of an 85-meter bridge is also proposed at the site.

With regards to motorway projects in the province, the chair was informed that construction work on Swat Motorway Phase-2 has been initiated whereas technical modalities/ requirements of Dir Motorway have been completed and the financial model of the project would be revised soon.

Similarly, the 46km long Buner Motorway project is also under consideration in the Public Private Partnership Unit which is expected to incur Rs25 billion. The proposed motorway will begin from Ismailia Interchange on Swat Motorway and will culminate at Pir Baba Swarai Road near Ambela in Buner district.

Under the provincial Roads Improvement Project (PRIP), nine different roads are nearing completion whereas 80percent of work has been completed on the dualisation of the 42 km Mardan-Swabi road project. The survey of the 34 km long Kalam- Mataltan-Mahodand road has been completed, whereas the joint survey of the 57 km long Shamozai-Kabal-Kanju-Baghdheri road in District Swat is currently in progress.