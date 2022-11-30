You are best and most suited to command, Gen Bajwa to Gen Munir

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javad Bajwa has reminded his successor and new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir that “you are the best and most suited to command the world’s best army. I am proudly handing the command over to you for its further glory.”

General Bajwa said this to his successor Tuesday forenoon while boarding his car to leave the Hockey Ground after handing over ceremonial malacca stick, which symbolises change of command in the army, to him.

General Bajwa said that he had served the country and the army in the best possible manner and was retiring as a satisfied person.

General Munir saluted his predecessor for the last time and the retiring general left the rendezvous in his car without the fluttering army flag.

Earlier, talking with a group of newsmen, General Bajwa advised them to take care of the new COAS General Munir, who is an excellent commander.

Later, in a brief chat with The News, General Munir after receiving felicitations on his promotion and appointment declined to comment on the economy of the country. “Not now”, he said politely when he was asked whether he would like to say something about the economy of the country.

The army chief didn’t show interest in media interaction when newsmen sought his comments on current affairs.

The change of command ceremony was attended by retired and serving officers besides National Assembly Speaker Raja Prevaiz Ashraf, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, provincial governors of Punjab, Sindh and KP, federal ministers, advisers to the PM, SAPMs while PTI was represented through former defence minister Pervez Khattak and NA former speaker Asad Qaisar.

Inter-Services Intelligence ((ISI) Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum attended the ceremony in full military uniform. He declined to respond to media queries.

ISI DG(C) Maj Gen Faisal Naseer, who was also there, mingled with the media persons and offered them to ask any question.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had interesting conversation on the question of Punjab Assembly’s future. It was the first army change of command ceremony that was attended by all political parties’ leadership.