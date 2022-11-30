Mega project for Mingora city: Consultation session seeks input from stakeholders

MIGORA: A consultation session was held in Saidu Sharif on Tuesday to seek inputs from public representatives, experts, officials and the general public for the Cities Improvement Project (CIP).

District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Member National Assembly Saleem-ur-Rahman, City Mayor Shahid Khan, Water and Sanitation Company Swat CEO Engineer Sheeda Muhammad, Senior Project Officer of the Asian Development Bank Syed Umar Ali Shah and others attended the session.

Addressing the consultative session, DDAC Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that after making efforts, they succeeded in introducing mega projects for Mingora.

Thanking the chief minister on behalf of the residents of Mingora, he expressed the hope that the project would help provide clean drinking water to Mingora city, control traffic congestion and pollution in the city.

He said Mingora city would become a modern city with the completion of the project, adding work on the project would start after completing the consultation process.

Senior Project Officer of Asian Development Bank Syed Umar Ali Shah also addressed the consultative session and highlighted various features of the project.

He said that in the first phase, work would begin on three major projects, including Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Waste Management for Mingora City and Neighbourhood Park. He said that in the second phase, traffic management and tourism projects would be executed, which would develop the map of the city on modern lines.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on the project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to adapt five cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to modern requirements.