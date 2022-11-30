Greece to bring back unvaccinated health staff

ATHENS: Greece will restore thousands of health staff who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the health minister said on Tuesday, following a court ruling.
Like several other European countries, Greece brought in rules during the worst of the pandemic requiring staff at hospitals, doctors´ offices and care homes to be fully vaccinated. The move enforced a year ago led to some 6,500 unvaccinated staff being sidelined, and was strongly opposed by the main union of hospital workers.
Greece´s top administrative court, the Council of State, called for the measure to be repealed last week, following a complaint brought by the union. “The ruling will be implemented, though I tell you I think it is a dangerous decision for public health,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris told Mega TV.
