Punjab CM dares opposition to bring no-trust motion

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has said the PMLQ-PTI enjoyed a majority in the assembly and their combined strength in the Punjab Assembly is 191. He said the opposition would remain a minority and they can try to bring a no-confidence motion if they want so.

The Punjab chief minister was talking to a delegation of PBA Chairman Shakeel Masood Hussain, Secretary General Mian Amir Mahmood, Naz Afrin Sehgal and Chairman Nai Baat Media Network Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, which called on the chief minister at his office here. Elahi expressed good wishes for the newly elected PBA chairman and office-bearers. He hoped that the new body would use all its capabilities for developing the media industry.

The Punjab CM said they were standing with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved immediately when Imran Khan would ask for it. “We are always ready to dissolve the assembly on the instructions of Imran Khan,” he reiterated and pointed out that they enjoyed majority in the assembly. The number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muslim League-Q members in the Punjab Assembly is 191. The opposition is in minority and would remain in minority, he added. He said that the opposition could only raise slogans; it is not their job to bring a no-confidence motion. They could bring a no-confidence motion if they want to.

“If the assembly is in session, there can be no voting on the no-confidence motion and no vote of confidence. If the assembly is in session, the governor’s rule cannot be imposed,” he explained and asserted that everything was being done within the limits of the Constitution and law.