Time to act

This refers to the letter, 'Legitimate demands' (November 24, 2022) by Mohsin Mumtaz. The letter highlights how the government is fuelling unrest in Balochistan by denying its people their fundamental rights and not listening to their frustrations.

Issues like illegal fishing have to be resolved on an urgent basis as the livelihoods of hundreds are at stake. Refusing to act when the situation is at a knife’s edge will only invite more trouble.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah