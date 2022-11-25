PR police book 208 over trespassing track

LAHORE: All divisions of Pakistan Railways (PR) police Thursday registered 208 cases against trespassers during the last six months.
The police registered cases following special directions of the IG railway police as accidents were on the rise due to trespassing. Reportedly, 43 cases were registered in the month of May, 44 in June, 21 in July, 28 in August, 27 in September, and 43 in October and till November 20, respectively.
A campaign to sensitise the general public about the hazards of trespassing was also launched by the railways police and railway administration in the form of displaying banners, distribution of pamphlets, and on social media.
