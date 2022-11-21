Mushahid elected Co Chairman ICAPP

ISLAMABAD: The International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Asia’s oldest and largest organization of political parties, unanimously elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed as the ICAPP Co-Chairman at its biennial conference in Istanbul, with 200 representatives and leaders of 70 political parties from 33 countries participating.

Mushahid’s name for Co-Chairman was proposed by Thailand and Iran, and supported by China, Cambodia, Russia, Lebanon, Turkiye and Indonesia, before being put to a vote. Former Foreign Minister of South Korea, Chung Euiyong, was re-elected Chairman of ICAPP. The ICAPP Conference, held once every two years, also issued the ‘Istanbul Declaration’ which expressed solidarity with victims of the ‘recent devastating floods in Pakistan of epic proportions’ and urged ‘alleviating hardships of people through climate finance and climate justice’.