Govt stands by Bilawal’s warning to president on issue of COAS

ISLAMABAD: The federal government stood by the position taken by the PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with regard to President Arif Alvi that “If he (the president) tries to create an issue (on appointment of Army Chief), he will have to face the consequences.”

Highly placed sources of the federal government told The News here Sunday that Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had a meeting with President Alvi on Friday and explained him government’s standpoint about the matter. The president was informed that the government would strictly follow the provision of the Constitution in the matter and expects all others should also follow the suit.

On the same day addressing a news conference dilating upon possibility of PTI’s designated President Arif Alvi’s creating hurdles in the army chief’s appointment process, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made it clear that this was the last chance for President Alvi to let everything take place according to the law and Constitution after his failed attempt to dissolve the assembly. He had said that the army chief’s appointment was the prerogative of the prime minister and the PPP along with the entire nation would accept the appointment made by him in a constitutional way.

The PTI leader Shireen Mazari and some other stalwarts had raised their eyebrows on the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The ruling alliance and federal government have been endorsing views expressed by Bilawal. No word has been offered on behalf of the president by Presidency and its spokesman in the matter.