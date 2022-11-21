Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar for the first time

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey´s presidency showed.

Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the military´s 2013 ouster in Cairo of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan. A Turkish official confirmed to AFP the handshake in Doha during the opening ceremony for the World Cup.