Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar for the first time

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey´s presidency showed.
Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the military´s 2013 ouster in Cairo of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan. A Turkish official confirmed to AFP the handshake in Doha during the opening ceremony for the World Cup.
Tirana: Floods caused by heavy rains pouring at the weekend killed two men in Albania´s northwestern Shkodra region,...
Cairo: Twelve people died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near the resort city of Hurghada in eastern...
Beijing: China reported the death of an 87-year-old man in Beijing on Sunday as its first fatality from Covid-19 in...
Djerba, Tunisia: Canada on Sunday said it would impose sanctions against former Haitian president Michel Martelly and...
Oslo: A meteor that lit up the night sky over southwest Norway as it burned up in the atmosphere was from the Taurid...
London: Climate change activists occupied celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay´s three-star Michelin restaurant in London on...
