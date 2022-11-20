Pervaiz inaugurates triple-linked road at Raiwind

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at an impressive ceremony inaugurated the triple-linked roads at Raiwind Pajian Chowk on Saturday.

Chief Minister while inaugurating the construction and expansion project of triple linked roads for Raiwind unveiled the inaugural plaque and prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Chief Minister said that he has directed all the departments concerned to expeditiously complete the development works of Raiwind. He directed the concerned departments to play a vigorous role for the development projects of Raiwind and complete the completion target by March. He apprised that patrolling posts and Rescue 1122 centres for giving emergency help are being established for the protection of life and property of the people in the Raiwind area.

DG LDA Amir Ahmad Khan while giving a briefing informed that the road from Pajian Chowk to Sundar Road is being constructed upto Ijtima Chowk Bypass. Road from Khara Chowk to Sundar Road is being constructed upto Vegetable Market Raiwind Bypass and alternate route has been constructed as Raiwind Road to Raiwind Bypass. 20 lakh passengers and 30,000 vehicle owners will be benefited from these roads being constructed at the cost of Rs1 billion and 13 crore. Lakhs of people residing in Raiwind and the surrounding areas will be benefitted with the construction of new roads.

Member of Tablighi Jamaat's Central Shura Imtiaz Ahmed Ghani, Mian Ahsan, Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Chaudhry Rasakh Elahi, MPA Hafiz Amar Yasir, MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas, Shabbir Ahmed, Sarfraz Hussain, Malik Zaheer Abbas, former MPA Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, ticket holder Ahmar Bhatti and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Commissioner Lahore Division Aamir Jan, CPO Dr. Asad Malhi, concerned secretaries and other officials were also present. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an eminent comedian Tariq Tedi and announced Rs 30 lakh financial assistance for his family members. CM vowed not to leave alone the family members of Tariq Tedi in the hour of distress. CM acknowledged that Tariq Tedi by amusing lakhs of people as a comedian performed par excellence services of art.

‘PTI wants to save democracy, uphold Constitution’: Spokesperson to the CM and Punjab government Musarrat Jamshed has said on the call of Imran Khan, women will come out on roads by not caring for their lives, adding maid servants of Maryam are merely doing propaganda on Toshakhana case.

There is an allegation on Imran Khan for selling one watch while these people have devoured the whole country, Musarrat said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari at DGPR office here on Saturday.

The spokesperson said the PTI has resolved to win real freedom for the country, save democracy and uphold the Constitution. She said the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif gave a clear message that how much necessary is a real freedom. Political step or long march is only for apprising the masses that the economy of the country has ruined and that is why people have come on roads.