TikTok says no to end-to-end encryption, citing user safety

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, will not introduce end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for its direct messages, the company confirmed in a briefing at its London office.

The platform with billions of followers and users says that the decision prioritises user safety, especially for younger users. The current method creates a conflict between social media platforms and their need to protect user privacy, which violates global privacy requirements.

With E2EE only the sender and recipient of a message can access its chats. The system provides protection against unauthorised access from hackers and corporate entities and governmental bodies.

Other social media platforms including WhatsApp, Signal, Messenger and Apple’s iMessage have implemented E2EE to enable their users to maintain complete privacy.

The BBC received information from TikTok that their platform would experience complete encryption adoption, but this development would prevent law enforcement and security personnel from accessing user messages, which creates a risk of increased harassment and grooming activities.

An industry analyst Matt Navarra, emphasised the need for E2EE implementation through his statement, which indicated that TikTok would breach international privacy standards by not using end-to-end encryption. The platform has already been criticised regarding data privacy and its links with the Chinese government.

How other social media apps handle E2EE?

Many platforms like Signal, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple iMessage use E2EE as their default option.

Instagram is in the process of enabling E2EE as its default option in DMs.

X (formerly Twitter) has enabled E2EE in its message service, while Telegram has enabled E2EE as an option.

Snapchat has enabled E2EE in its photo and video messages and plans to extend this to text messages.

Discord has recently announced that voice and video calls will have E2EE as their default option.

The decision by TikTok to not use E2EE raises interesting questions about the balance between safety and privacy in the realm of social media platforms, as the platform has millions of young users.