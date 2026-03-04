BTS hype up upcoming album ‘Arirang’ amid comeback preparations

BTS, one of the most famous K-pop boy band have finally revealed what fans can expect from their highly anticipated comeback album, Arirang.

The album marks the group’s first full-group project since 2020 and comes after a hiatus that began in 2022 as all seven members of the group completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Revealing their track list, the title track for the album will be Swim, while Into the Sun is the last song of the album.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook all of them have played their role in the creation of the project, with RM contributing to every track except the interlude.

The album also features production from major names including Mike WiLL Made-It, Flume, Diplo, El Guincho, JPEGMAFIA and Ryan Tedder.

The title Arirang refers to a traditional Korean folk song which is widely regarded as a cultural symbol. BTS previously said the album explores universal themes of longing and love intended to be relatble with audiences worldwide.

After the album’s launch, BTS will return to the stage for a major free concert in Seoul on March 21, where authorities expect up to 260,000 fans to gather at the historic Gwanghwamun Square.

Police are preparing extensive security and crowd-control measures, and several nearby cultural institutions, including Gyeongbokgung Palace and the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, will remain closed for the day.

The Seoul performance will kick off BTS’s global return, followed by an 82-show world tour across 34 cities in 23 countries from April 2026 to March 2027.

Additionally, Netflix is also set to release a documentary titled BTS: The Return a week after the concert.