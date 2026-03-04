UK launches £40M frontier AI lab to strengthen tech independence

The UK is planning to invest £40 million in a state-backed frontier AI lab in a push for tech independence and to compete in the global race.

The move reflects the idea of building “sovereign AI”, aiming to slash the dependence on American tech giants, such as Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

Under this initiative, the government will establish a new body that will primarily focus on fundamental AI research, unlocking breakthroughs in science, healthcare, technology, and transport.

The lab is inspired by Aria, a UK agency known for taking big risks on experimental science. The AI lab goal would be to tackle the most complicated problems, such as fixing hallucinations and making AI more reliable and transparent for humans.

AI minister Kanishka Narayan said, “This is a long-term investment in the brilliant minds who will keep the UK in the AI fast lane. [I]f we want this technology to be a force for good, we need to make sure the next big AI breakthroughs are made in Britain.”

According to Narayan, £40 million funding will be awarded to the lab for 6 years. He believes that Britain is the best place for top AI researchers to work as they will experience no influence from the government and corporate sector.

He said, “We want the UK to be the home for the next leaps for fundamental AI research — from that comes companies, public impact and second-order impact of talent.”

The lab is part of a £1.6 billion government plan to support AI development in various fields, such as math, engineering, and computer science. Under this project, the researchers have developed the IX Brain Atlas, which helps the doctor to study brain scans to treat Alzheimer's, and the RADAR AI system, detecting the faults on rail tracks in real-time.

Besides the UK, France has also uptick its effort to build some sovereignty in AI. In 2025, France announced to invest €109bn over the coming years, which will focus on the building of AI infrastructure.