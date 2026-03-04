Selena Gomez shares heartfelt epiphany moment with Taylor Swift: ‘We survived’

Selena Gomez just confirmed that she was the muse for Taylor Swift’s song: Dorothea.

During an appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the singer-actress opened up about her longtime friendship with Taylor while speaking with her husband, Benny Blanco, and his co-host Lil Dicky.

"Well, Dorothea is about me - one of her songs. I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, (and) all of it in between," she revealed.

Selena continued, "We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn't really know what was going on. So, we've never seen each other any differently. So, when I listen to it, I'm so impressed (by) how it's eloquently put."

Dorothea is one of the songs on Taylor's 2020 album Evermore and included lyrics like, "You'r? a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines".

Selena went on to share that the 36-year-old penned another song about her, titled Family, "easily a decade ago".

The lyrics of the track highlight their ambitions at the time, with Who Says singer wanting to pursue a career in Hollywood and the Opalite hitmaker seeking to play sold-out concerts at stadiums.

"Now, when I listen to that song, both of those things have happened for us," the 33-year-old mentioned, sharing her moment of epiphany.

"We survived it, as best as we could... It's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship, from multiple heartbreaks, and love stories, and fond stories and life - we both ended up, fortunately, being engaged around the same time, and that was the coolest,” the Only Murders In The Building actress said.

It is pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot last September, while Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift last August.