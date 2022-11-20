TORs for NA sub-committee on PSB finalised

ISLAMABAD: The NA Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Sub Committee formed to investigate the ongoing projects at the Pakistan Sports Complex has planned a visit to the site to check the projects that are going on at a snail-pace with no immediate end in sight.

“We have planned a visit to the complex to check the progress on the ongoing projects before holding the committee's first meeting sometime early next month,” one of the members of the sub-committee when contacted said.

The four-member NA sub-committee included Wajiha Qamar (Convener), Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Shahida Rehmani and Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar.

The NA Standing Committee on IPC has also finalised terms of references of the sub-committee according to which the Committee has been given the mandate to examine the overall performance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

II: Details of the on-going projects of the PCB

III: Initiating the civil work after installation of artificial turf at the Bunda Stadium

IV: Details of international visit of the former Director General and other officials of the PSB without getting NOC from the competent authority.

V: Efforts made by the current PSB to promote sports activities at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The sub-committee has been empowered to finalise the recommendations and forwarded these to NA Standing Committee for further action.

“We hope to finalis recommendations following a couple of meetings. However, first we are planning a visit to the Complex as to why the uplifting projects are taking so long to complete and as to why there have been so many complaints about the slow-paced progress.

Furthermore, it will also be ascertained as to why tenders for the entire Sports Complex had been doled out at one go,” one of the committee members when contacted said.

The Committee has also been given a mandate to look into details of former DG and other officials foreign visits and as to whether the NOC from the competent authority has been obtained before taking such tours.