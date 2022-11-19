Two killed in suicide attack in Waziristan

WANA: Two people were killed and another two sustained injuries when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up at a market in Chagmalai area in Sarwakai subdivision in South Waziristan tribal district, sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the suicide bomber blew himself up at the market in Chagmalai after Friday prayers, killing two people and injuring another two. The two people died on the spot while another two were injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital wherefrom they were referred to the district headquarters hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. Confirming the incident, District Police Officer of South Waziristan Atiqullah said that a heavy contingent of the police arrived at the spot after the blast and cordoned off the area.

He said the police had launched an investigation into the attack. The slain persons were identified as Mustafa and Shah Gulzar of Farid Shikari group. The injured included Farid Shikari and Abdul Salam. The sources said that the Farid Shikari group was a pro-government outfit, which was reportedly involved in activities against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.