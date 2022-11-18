British govt, people shocked by attack on Imran: UK envoy

LAHORE:A British diplomatic delegation led by in-charge of the Pakistan Desk of the British Foreign Office in London Mr Richard Lindsay called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja in his Punjab Assembly Chamber here on Thursday.

Deputy Political Counsellor, British High Commission (BHC), Islamabad Ewan Harris, Political Advisor High Commission Talal Raza, British Representative to Punjab Miss Clara Strandhoj and PTI leader Behroz Kamal Raja were also present on this occasion. Bilateral issues and the overall situation of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Richard Lindsay while inquiring about the well-being of PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the British government and people were deeply shocked by the attack on Imran Khan. He said that Britain wants the development and stability of Pakistan and is also cooperating in various projects in this regard.

Basharat Raja said that the focus of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is only the development of the province. “Chief Minister considers public welfare as the first priority. Record legislation was enacted during the PTI govt in Punjab,” he told. Referring to the long march, he said that PTI wants early general elections in Pakistan and Imran Khan's agenda is to establish the rule of justice and accountability.

The provincial minister said that people have been on the streets for 15 days on Imran’s call but their enthusiasm has not decreased. “Despite the propaganda of the opponents, the popularity of Imran Khan is increasing day by day”, he said.